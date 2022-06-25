China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

