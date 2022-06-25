China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
About China Natural Resources
