Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

