Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.12. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35.
About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)
