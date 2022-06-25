Citigroup Increases Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,910

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WTB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.74).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,556 ($31.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,702.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,848.91. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71). The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.28), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($43,896.66). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.36) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($56,632.78).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

