Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.18

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.18 and traded as high as $33.86. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 139,537 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

The company has a market cap of $557.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.