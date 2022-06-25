Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

