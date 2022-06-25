Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 568.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.57. 26,686,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,529,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

