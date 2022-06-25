Comparing Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 1.92% 2.02% 1.54% Clarivate -4.77% 4.89% 2.56%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Data Storage presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Clarivate.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 1.12 $270,000.00 $0.05 49.61 Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.25 -$270.45 million ($0.39) -37.56

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Data Storage (Get Rating)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

