Comparing Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) & Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

This table compares Terran Orbital and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Lockheed Martin 9.45% 81.35% 14.64%

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Terran Orbital and Lockheed Martin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lockheed Martin 0 7 5 0 2.42

Terran Orbital presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.08%. Lockheed Martin has a consensus price target of $448.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Terran Orbital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terran Orbital and Lockheed Martin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Lockheed Martin $67.04 billion 1.66 $6.32 billion $22.64 18.51

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Terran Orbital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive missile systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.