Compound Achieves Market Cap of $348.12 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 64.4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $348.12 million and approximately $122.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $48.65 or 0.00231422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,155,589 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

