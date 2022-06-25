ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading Up 0.2%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 1,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNVVY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

