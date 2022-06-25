Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $88.60 on Friday. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.