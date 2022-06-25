Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.36.

BXP opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

