Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $172.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

