Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,728,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,031,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

