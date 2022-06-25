Creditcoin Price Tops $0.36 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.93 or 0.99919044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00040554 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

