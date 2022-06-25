CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.92

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $19.16. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 76,393 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.88.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 259.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.