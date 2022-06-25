Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $38,930.17 and $22.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00018302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00131178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014687 BTC.

About Crypto Kombat

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

