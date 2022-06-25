Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.19 million and $166.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,449,368 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

