CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

