Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Cypress Development Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 51,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 235,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cypress Development in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

