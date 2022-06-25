CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.90 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

