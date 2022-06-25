D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of DHI opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

