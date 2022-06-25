DA Davidson Trims ITT (NYSE:ITT) Target Price to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:ITT opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

