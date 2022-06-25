DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $373,002.78 and $264.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.24 or 0.99932772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039713 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023385 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

