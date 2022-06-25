Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.30.

PLAY opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

