DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.07. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

