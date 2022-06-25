DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in DaVita by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

