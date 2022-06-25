Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.42 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and $972,881.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 527,871,854 coins and its circulating supply is 520,390,105 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.