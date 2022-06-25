DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 151,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,006,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23.

