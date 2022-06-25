DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.71 per share, with a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,275.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

