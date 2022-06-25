DeDora Capital Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

