DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

