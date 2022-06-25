DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

