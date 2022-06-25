DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $450.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

