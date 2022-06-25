DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.