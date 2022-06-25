Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $91.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.