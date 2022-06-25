Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,050.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $981.33.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

