Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,050.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $981.33.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.