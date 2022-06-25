Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $157.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

