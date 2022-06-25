Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($23.16) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

