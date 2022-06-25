Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $287,678.67 and $930.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003509 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

