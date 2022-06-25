DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Tops $127,671.64

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $127,671.64 and approximately $726.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00145808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

