DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DKS traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.41.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,496 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,278 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

