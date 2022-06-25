Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $65,814.25 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,045.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.48 or 0.05661585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00270566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00580784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00537915 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,091,343 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

