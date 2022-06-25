Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $552.51

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 552.51 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 395.80 ($4.85). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.01), with a volume of 26,691 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 477 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.45.
Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)
