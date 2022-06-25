Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $552.51

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 552.51 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 395.80 ($4.85). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.01), with a volume of 26,691 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 477 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.45.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

