Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 1,231.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,955 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 13.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $61,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of SPXL stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,239,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.64. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

