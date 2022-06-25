Divergent Planning LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $272.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.