DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $289,061.35 and $267.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,527,210 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.