Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.86

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and traded as high as $56.92. Dollarama shares last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

