Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 365.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $31.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $737.12. 31,867,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,176,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $779.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $898.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

